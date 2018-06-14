MACHINE LEARNING & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Believe it or not, but every 5th task performed in IT systems can be automated or performed more efficiently using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, or Data Science. And there are tasks, like leveraging unstructured data, that are only feasible with these technologies. Our clients all over the world already use Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to make their products more competitive with functions like recognizing video and images, sales and costs predictions, and more.

ACCORDING TO REPORTS FROM GE AND ACCENTURE*:

– 2/3 of companies saw a greater than 500% increase in speed of performance for at least one machine-reengineered process.

– 75% executives think machine-learning enabled processes can solve previously unresolved business problems.

– Up to 85% of business and IT executives anticipate making extensive investments in AI-related technologies over the next three years.

– 89% of enterprises believe that companies that do not adopt a Big Data analytics strategy in the next year risk falling back and losing their market share.

– Increasing profitability (60%), gaining a competitive advantage (57%), and improving environmental safety and emissions compliance (55%) are the three highest industry priorities in implementing Big Data and Machine Learning initiatives.

More about machine learning development.