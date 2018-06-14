Market Research Report on Denmark Retailing Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :
In 2017, the Georgian lari again encountered a few waves of devaluation against the US dollar and the euro. Georgian retailing, being quite dependent on imports, was affected by a devalued local currency, but not as much as in previous years when the first shocks of devaluation were encountered. Importers and local producers started to adapt to the new value of the Georgian currency, with Georgian retailing posting current value growth in 2017, but lower than in 2016. Higher value growth in 2016…
Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Georgia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Devalued Local Currency Still Contributes To Growth of Retailing, But Not As Much As in Previous Years
Quick Expansion of Modern Grocery Retailers Results in the Evolution of Georgian Retailing; Some Lose, Some Win
Mergers and Acquisitions in 2016 and 2017 Are Expected To Bring Competition Within Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers To A New Level
Internet Retailing Is Emerging
Performance of Retailing Expected To Decline To An Extent
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 1 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017
Table 6 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017
Table 7 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 9 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 10 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017
Table 11 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 12 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017
Table 13 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017
Table 14 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 15 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017
Table 16 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2017-2022
Table 17 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 18 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022
Table 19 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 20 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022
Table 21 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022
Table 22 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022
Table 23 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Changing Consumer Habits To Support the Expansion of Modern Grocery Retailers
Stricter State Authorities and Stronger Media Coverage Support the Expansion of Modern Grocery Retailers
Forecourt Retailers To Remain A Small Channel
Competitive Landscape
Gbo Carrefour Continues To Grow
Competition Between Convenience Stores Is Boosted by An Acquisition Back in 2015
Tough Competition Results in Some Players Losing Out
Channel Data
