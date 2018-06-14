Samuel Finance Nominated as a Finalist in the MFAA Awards for Both Commercial Finance Broker and Loan Administrator

Adelaide, – Samuel finance is proud to be nominated as a finalist in MFAA excellence awards for two categories one is commercial finance broker, and second is loan administrator. Samuel Finance is one of the leading and most trusted brokers company in Australia.

The MFAA Excellence Awards are presented to the members of the association who show excellent efforts in mortgage and finance. The awards inspire members of the industry to improve and endeavour for excellence continuously. Samuel Finance feels glad to be a part of this excellent MFAA award. Greg Samuel and Kelly Nicholls have nominated as a finalist in MFAA award for commercial finance broker and loan administrator that was the great achievement of Samuel Finance.

Greg grows his career in finance spanning over 15 years including ten years in Corporate and Commercial Banking roles within Australia and overseas. His diverse knowledge and talent in banking and finance have helped Greg to establish Samuel Finance in 2012. The primary purpose of Samuel Finance is to build long-term relationships with the clients through exceptional services, developing trust and demonstrating capability.

Kelly Nicholls has excellent 20 years of experience in finance industry including 17 years working for one of the Australia’s major banks. Her most of the banking career was spent in Regional and Agribusiness Banking where she established a strong focus on working with customers and building relationships. Kelly’s extensive experience and customer centred approach build trust and lasting relationships with Samuel Finance client.

The experienced and talented members of Samuel Finance articulate your requirements and present a perfect proposal for maximum benefit. Samuel Finance is a reputable financial organisation who have continued to grow as a leading Commercial Finance Broker in Adelaide.

If you are looking for the Finance and Mortgage Broking services from an expert, you can always look up to Samuel Finance as they continue to grow their business and has given clients the best Broker experience as possible.

About The Company:

Samuel Finance is a leading organisation for commercial finance and mortgage broking. They have a personalised approach to help you achieve a superior outcome for your personal or business finances. They provide finance for business loans, trading, working capital, property investment, development, home loans and more. They always strive hard to be a trusted advisor and deliver an outstanding level of personalised customer service.