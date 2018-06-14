Stereotactic Planning Software Market to Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2027

Stereotactic planning software was developed to assist surgeons during stereotactic surgical procedures. Stereotactic planning software is an innovative image-based neurosurgical planning software and offers a high degree of accuracy in planning stereotactic surgery along with assessing different surgical approaches. Stereotactic planning software is advantageous as they provide patterned workflow process, enhancing clinical results, and also improves cost effectiveness of the treatment. Stereotactic planning software deals in pre-planning, stereotactic planning and functional planning of the surgical process, and are considered as a powerful tool for enhancing precision, and assurance of the planning procedures. Stereotactic planning software is based on Linux or other operating systems and combines image handling options with graphics interface to construct a user-friendly interface. Stereotactic planning software is systematized in modules consisting specific needs and offers personalized planning options and evaluation tools. Stereotactic planning software is also equipped with other software to improve its image interpretation target definition and pre-planning procedures. Thus, the combination of different modules in stereotactic planning software makes it more potent in expanding its functionality and improved provision for frameless images. In addition, stereotactic planning software are also adopted for training purposes as it offers intuitive workflows coupled with manageable interface.

Stereotactic Planning Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market for stereotactic planning software is primarily driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures by surgeons and patients. In addition, increasing prevalence and incidence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. For instance, according to the research conducted, nearly more than 60,000 individuals are identified with Parkinson’s disease each year in the U.S. alone, and approximately 7 – 10 million are suffering from Parkinson’s disease on a global level. However, limited availability of stereotactic planning software, the high cost of software, complex regulatory framework, and complexity concerns are the major obstacles in driving the market growth of stereotactic planning software.

Stereotactic Planning Software Market: Overview

Stereotactic planning software is adopted by variety of end users as it offers assistance for planning of various stereotactic procedures. Stereotactic planning software also integrates with other assistance devices to provide support in order to perform peri-operative confirmation. Stereotactic planning software shows compatibility with other devices to carry out more precise and personalized procedure option. With the emergence of e-commerce websites and logistics services in the developing and underdeveloped economies, helps to expand its sales in the untapped market. Stereotactic neurosurgery is complex in nature and requires a high level of precision to stimulate deep functional areas of the brain and for targeting small structural areas during biopsy procedures. Stereotactic planning software aid in offering basic planning settings to improve operational workflow patterns, localization of functional areas, and deep brain stimulation.

Stereotactic Planning Software Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, stereotactic planning software market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. The market in North America for stereotactic planning software is expected to remain the dominating region owing to the developed and improved healthcare facilities in these regions. In addition, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is also impelling the growth of stereotactic planning software market. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region owing to the large percentage of elderly population in the regions such as Japan and India, availability of favorable reimbursement scenario in this region, and increasing research and development activities. The market in Latin America is also anticipated to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing trend of medical tourism in countries such as Brazil, and Argentina. The region such as Middle East & Africa is anticipated to show a steady growth over the forecast period.

Stereotactic Planning Software Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the stereotactic planning software participants are Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Renishaw plc, Brainlab AG, Micromar Ind. Com. Ltda., Elekta AB, Neurostar, and others.