Thailand Consumer Lifestyles Market Research Report – 2018

Consumers have dealt with recent economic and political challenges, but most are now cautiously optimistic about their financial futures and household spending is expected grow. Rapid urbanisation has helped establish modern retail and consumers continue to purchase the latest products, ranging from food to durables. Although it is still in a nascent stage, internet retailing is growing. The increasing number of single-person households has had a significant impact on consumers’ shopping habits.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Thailand report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2017

Top Five Consumer Trends

Consumers Cautiously Optimistic But Many Eager To Spend

Growing Number of Single, Urban Households

Online Shopping Set To Increase As Internet Access Expands

Convenience Stores Continue To Grow in Popularity

Growing Health Awareness Driving Changes in Consumers’ Eating and Leisure Habits

Consumer Segmentation

Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)

Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2016-2030

Kids

Chart 3 Number of Kids (Aged 3-8)

Tweens (aged 9-12)

Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2016-2030

Teens (13-17)

Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2016-2030

Young Adults (18-29)

Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2016-2030

Chart 7 Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)

Middle Youth (30-44)

Chart 8 Middle Youth in Focus

Chart 9 Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)

Mid-lifers (45-64)

Chart 10 Mid-Lifers in Focus

Chart 11 Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-64)

Later-lifers (65-79)

Chart 12 Later-Lifers in Focus

Chart 13 Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 65-79)

Seniors (80+)

Chart 14 Seniors in Focus 2016-2030

Chart 15 Life Expectancy 2016-2030

House and Home

the Home Space

Chart 16 Households by Type of Dwelling; Year-on-Year Growth of Homeowners with and without a Mortgage 2016-2030

Chart 17 Households by Type 2016-2030

Chart 18 Households by Urban and Rural 2016-2030

Chart 19 Age Distribution of Consumers by Dwelling Type 2017

Running Costs

Chart 20 Household Running Costs 2016-2030

Chart 21 Housing-related Spending Intentions

Spending and Saving

Attitudes Towards Spending

Chart 22 Discretionary Item or Service Spending Intentions: 2017-2018

Attitudes Towards Savings

Chart 23 Disposable Income and Savings 2011-2016

Chart 24 Saving and Spending Intentions 2017-2018

Shopping

Main Household Shop

Chart 25 Household Shop by Retailer Type 2016

Chart 26 Shopping Habits, Attitudes and Influencers

Shopping for Big-ticket Items and Personal Goods

Shopping Online

Chart 27 Spending on Internet Retailing

Chart 28 Motivations for Shopping Online vs In-store

Eating and Drinking

Eating Habits

Chart 29 Consumer Spending on Food by Type

Chart 30 Preferences, Preparation, and Consumption of Food

Chart 31 Total Consumer Spending compared to Spending on Food 2016

Drinking Habits

Chart 32 Consumer Spending on Drinks 2016

Chart 33 Total Consumer Spending compared to Spending on Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks 2016

Grooming and Appearance

Investing in Yourself: Female Personal Grooming and Hygiene

Chart 34 Consumer Expenditure on Clothing, Footwear and Personal Care by Men and Women

Chart 35 Total Consumer Expenditure Compared with Spending on Clothing, Footwear and Personal Care by Men and Women

Chart 36 Daily Time Spent on Grooming Activities by Women: 2016

Investing in Yourself: Male Personal Grooming and Hygiene

Chart 37 Daily Time Spent on Grooming Activities by Men: 2016

Continued…….

