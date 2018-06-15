A Perfect Getaway for Ultimate Father’s Day Treat at The Resort Malad

Fathers usually don’t get enough time to spend with their kids. Father’s Day is a unique opportunity for dads and kids to step outside the norm, learn a bit more about each other and have some fun in the process. Make this Father’s Day special by finding the perfect way to celebrate dad with a scrumptious buffet treat.

The Resort has also planned a host of activities including Rock Climbling, Rappelling, Air Rifle Shooting, Archery, String Balance, Commando Bridge, Air Obstacle, Swing Crossing, Burma Bridge, Horizontal Ladder and many more for some moments of thrill to make this day a hit for your Father.

End your Father’s Day with a blissful relaxing and rejuvenating therapies by trained therapists and masseurs who will offer holistic treatments like Swedish Massage, Bolinese Therapy, Hotstone Therapy and Aromatherapy at Bodyscape spa to help unwind and alleviate stress.

Located at Madh-Marve in Mumbai, ‘The Resort’ is a luxury beach resort, a perfect getaway treat for your Father which is located on Aksa beach facing the Arabian Sea.

What: ‘Ultimate Father’s Day Treat with Fun and Adventure’

Where: The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai

When: Sunday, 17th June 2018

Time: From 8:00 AM