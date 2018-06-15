Acordis International Corp. Honoree for South Florida Business Journal Fastest Growing Company Award

MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat has been selected for the fifth year in a row to join the ranks of South Florida Business Journal’s 2018 Fast 50, recognizing the region’s 50 fastest-growing private companies.

The Fast 50 is a compilation of two Top 25 lists: one for companies with more than $25 million in annual revenue, and one for companies with less than $25 million in annual revenue. Acordis and the other honorees rankings will be revealed at the event. “I am beyond thrilled and honored to have received this recognition on behalf of Acordis,” Rehan Khan, CEO of Acordis International Corp. “I can definitely say that Acordis’ accomplishments to this day has been through the successful commitment and communication of my team.”

To recognize the growth and achievement of Acordis and the other honorees an event will take place on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

The feature coverage of the awards ceremony will be posted on the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) website on August 16th, and the special section on the awards will be accessible for subscribers online and in print on August 17th.

This year marks the second year that the private event is being opened to the public. Guests can attend and congratulate businesses for their accomplishments with the purchase of a ticket.

When: Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 5.30 p.m.

Where: Jungle Island; 1611, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132

Tickets: https://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida/event/161766/2018/2018-fast-50-awards-fastest-growing-private-companies

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit http://www.acordiscorp.com/.