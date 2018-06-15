Automotive Brake Systems Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Automotive Brake Systems Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Brake Systems Market by ype(disc brakes and drum brake), technology (traction control system, anti-lock brake system, electronic brake-force distribution, and electronic stability control and vehicle type) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Brake Systems Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Brake Systems Market are Autoliv, Inc., Brembo S.p.A, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., WABCO, Continental AG, and Knorr-Bremse AG. According to report the global automotive brake systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

New technological innovations such as ABS and regenerative braking is boosting the automotive brake systems during the forecast period

Automotive braking is one of the integral part of the automobile vehicle.It includes a brake device comprising different components such as brake pads, brake shoes, brake drum, rotor, piston, caliper, master cylinder, and brake booster, which are operated for decelerating a vehicle. Expansion of the automotive industry along with increase in concern towards safety is the major factors driving the growth of the automotive brake system market. On the other hand, government directives for ensuring vehicle safety have strongly contributed the demand of automotive brake system market. However, highercost of new technology when compared to the hydraulic brakes is the factors hampering the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, needof automotive brake system including passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicles, as well as two wheelers would continue to boost the market over the upcoming years. According to the World health organization, approximately 1.3 million accidents are caused due to break failure and this could be reduced with the integration of robust safety features into vehicles. Furthermore, increasing concerns over safety and resulting government pressures have upturned the OEM to shift towards improved technology that is likely to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive braking system market.Some of the major players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH.These companies are primarily focusing on developing reliable and eco-friendly braking systems.Moreover, they are extending their geographical presence and strengthening their product capabilities

Asia Pacific leads the automotive braking system market

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive brake system market due to availability of low cost labor and raw materials followed by Europe. Additionally compulsory implementation of ECS technology is all lightweight vehicle is driving its demand in the North American regions.China is expected to be the largest opportunity in terms of revenue of the industry.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive brake systems market covers Segments such as type, technology and vehicle type. The type segments include disc brakes and drum brake. On the basis of technology the global automotive brake systems market is categorized into traction control system (TCS), anti-lock brake system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and electronic stability control (ESC). Furthermore, on the basis of vehicle type the automotive brake systems market is segmented as commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive brake systems market such as, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Inc., Brembo S.p.A, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., WABCO, Continental AG, and Knorr-Bremse AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive brake systems market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive brake systems market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive brake systems market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive brake systems market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.