Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. Explains the Complexities of Family Visas

Families separated by distance and citizenship struggle with the legal process. Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. helps families reunite by going over the intricate process of family visas.

[UTAH, 06/15/2018] – The United States Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) provides two groups of family-based immigrant visa categories. Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. discusses the intricacies of family visas. The law firm helps families begin the process of reuniting.

Immediate Relative Immigrant Visas

The Immediate Relative immigrant visas are based on a close family relationship with a U.S. citizen who is considered an Immediate Relative (IR), Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. explains. The category does not limit the number of immigrants every fiscal year.

The visa types for IR include the following:

• IR -1 – Spouse of a U.S. citizen

• IR-2 – Unmarried child under 21 years of age of a U.S. citizen

• IR-3 – Orphan adopted abroad by a U.S. citizen

• IR-4 – Orphan to be adopted in the US by a U.S. citizen

• IR-5 – Parent of a U.S. citizen who is at least 21 years old

Family Preference Immigrant Visas

Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. states that Family Preference immigrant visas refer to specific, more distant, family relationships with a U.S. citizen. These visa types also cater to several specified relationships with a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR).

Unlike IR immigrant visas, Family Preference immigrant visas have numerical limitations per fiscal year. The law office explains the categories of this type of visa, which includes:

• Family First Preference (F1) – 23,400 numerical limitations

• Family Second Preference (F2) – 114,200 numerical limitations

• Family Third Preference (F3) – 23,400 numerical limitations

• Family Fourth Preference (F4) – 65,000 numerical limitations

“The most important aspect of family immigration is to start the process as early as possible. We understand the uncertainty of your immigration status after marrying a U.S. citizen or permanent resident is unsettling . . . We can help you start the process of reuniting, and keep you updated throughout the process.” Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. says.

About Buhler Thomas Law, P.C.

Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. focuses on family law and immigration law. It takes an active approach to handling every case. The law firm delivers its three core values – intelligent representation, trusted results, and attentive client service – in every legal case it tackles.

To discuss matters about a legal issue, visit https://www.buhlerlawoffice.com today.