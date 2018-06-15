How Should You Select an Addiction Treatment Center?

Convincing loved ones to seek treatment for their addiction is typically a difficult process, and set backs are almost always abound.



However, despite a sense of relief caretakers may feel once their loved ones agree, no one can truly rest. The journey to recovery is only beginning for their loved ones, as well as themselves and their families.

The first step in Drug Addiction Treatment is for caregivers to find a treatment center that fits their loved one’s particular needs. Here are some things to consider:

1. Look at their programs

Addictions are complicated conditions that need to be managed, treated and hopefully cured with the utmost care. That’s why it’s critical that treatment centers offer an array of different program types.

This type of flexibility allows them to easily place patients into the best programs possible, while also giving providers the freedom to switch them to different programs when necessary.

For example, Fairwinds Drug Addiction Treatment Center offers six different programs: inpatient, partial hospitalization, outpatient, residential, intensive outpatient and detox.

Each type of program is different. Some are more intensive on-site programs, while others allow patients to go home during the treatment process.

2. Understand the costs

First and fore most, caretakers need to figure out whether their insurance will cover their loved one’s treatment. If patients are on their caretaker’s insurance plans, the latter must figure out whether or not it will cover the patient. However, things get a bit more complicated when medications and specific types of programs are involved. Fairwinds recently wrote a blog that addressed the issue of treatment centers and insurance in depth, and we highly suggest that all caretakers take a look before they admit their loved ones into any program.

3. Examine the provider’s service record

Obtaining recommendations from friends is a perfect starting point when trying to determine which center is best for patients. The next step is to find even more high-quality reviews by searching on Google. Here are a few questions caretakers should try to answer during their search:

“In order to find a good Alcohol Treatment Center, I believe it’s important to find one that is state-licensed and highly rated,” said Michael J., a 47-year-old recovering alcoholic, according to Everyday Health. “These centers have excellent programs and employ experienced and trained counselors and staff who can relate to the clients. This is because they’ve had similar problems in their lives in the past.”

Michael J. also brought up an excellent voice: Caretakers should review the treatment center themselves by visiting it prior to signing on with the facility. They likely won’t be able to sit in on actual treatment sessions, but they can still tour the buildings and talk with health specialists. A great first impression will go a long way to helping them not only decide on a treatment center but also feel more comfortable with their decision.

