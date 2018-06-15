Self-Service Analytics Market Global Trends, Size, Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Self Service Analytics signify a set of software that helps organizations to predict forthcoming opportunities and risks. It is also used for data visualization to communicate insights that helps to identify top customers, in order to develop improved up-sell and cross-sell offers. Self Service Analytics is a type of business intelligence which is used to perform queries and produce results in the form of reports with a minimal IT supports. This analytics is considered as an easy to use business intelligence tool with simple analytic ability that helps to understand the information easily.

With the proper implementation of self-service tools, it become easier for the decision makers to access latest business and market conditions to make an optimum decision for the benefit of the organization. Increasing need for in-depth competitive insights and expanding volume of business data acts as a major growth drivers for the Self- Service Analytics Market. Moreover, this analytical tool is very easy to use and does not require any technical expertise, which also tends to be key driver for the growth of self-service analytics market.

Self-Service Analytics Market is expected to reach at market size of USD 10 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of 20% between 2016 and 2022.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1984

Major Key Players

Tableau Software (U.S)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Splunk (U.S)

Syncsort (U.S)

Crimson Hexagon (U.S)

Alteryx (U.S)

SAS Institute (U.S)

TIBCO Software (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Vista equity partners (U.S)

DrivenBI (U.S)

MicroStrategy (U.S)

Concur Technologies (U.S)

Study Objectives of Self-Service Analytics Market.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Self-Service Analytics Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Self-Service Analytics Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Software, by Service, by Company Size, by Deployment, by Industries and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Real time locating system

Segments:

The Self-Service Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of Software Tool, Service, Company size, Deployment, industry. The software tool includes Tableau, SAS, Logi Analytics, Qlik and others. The Service includes Business user , Consultants ,Corporate IT Professionals and Company Size includes- Large Business, Small and Medium Business whereas on the basis of by deployment on premises and on cloud, & by industries, the market includes- BFSI, healthcare and retail, IT& Telecommunication ,among others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for self-service BI vendors for the next five years. This will be due to its high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology followed by Europe and APAC. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the self-service analytics market due to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies.

The various government initiatives for its upcoming projects such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India also supports the growth of self-service analytics in the region.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/self-service-analytics-market-1984

Intended Audience:

Data Service providers

Analytics solution providers

Government

End users

Big Data Solution providers

Cloud Analytics solution providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com