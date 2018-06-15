Serration Balloon Catheters Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2027

Serration balloon catheters are mainly those catheters which are having teeth-like ridges on four sides of the balloon. The recently FDA approved Serranator Alto PTA Serration Balloon Catheter based on the percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) principal. The serranator is one of a family of peripheral artery disease (PAD) technologies which incorporates proprietary serration technology to an angioplasty balloon. The Serranator has four embedded metal strips on an angioplasty balloon designed to create multiple longitudinal lines of interrupted micro-serrations to aid arterial expansion. Material that is serrated is more responsive to directed energy. In angioplasty, the serrated lines are more responsive to the balloon’s energy, thus achieving lumen expansion in a controlled and predictable way. The serration balloon catheters are specializes while introducing a new and more effective method of vessel expansion, during angioplasty.

Serration Balloon Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in ageing population and changes in lifestyle leading to hypertension, obesity, and other risk factors that lead to vascular disorders is expected to propel the growth of the PTA based serration balloon catheters market. In addition, technological advancements of some PTA dilatation catheters from class III to class II device by FDA, and increase in prevalence of diseased peripheral arteries are expected to further drive the market growth. However, availability of alternative therapies, and complications associated with serration balloon catheters restrain this growth. The upsurge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rise in disposable incomes, and growth prospects in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Serration Balloon Catheters Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global serration balloon catheters market has been segmented on the basis of material type, delivery platform, and geography

Based on material type, global serration balloon catheters market is segmented as below:

Semi-compliant material

Non-compliant material

Based on delivery platform, global serration balloon catheters market is segmented as below

Over-the-wire (OTW) balloon catheter

Rapid exchange (RX) / Monorail balloon catheter

Serration Balloon Catheters Market: Overview

The global market for serration balloon catheters is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of serration technology which intended to prove to be effective in more complex lesions and for vessel dilatation. In coming next few years, the serration balloon catheter will develop its clinical benefit as a vessel preparation tool with new technologies such as drug coated balloons. Among two material types of serration balloon catheter, semi-compliant material is expected to contribute the largest share in the global market. Among delivery platform of serration balloon catheters, over-the- wire balloon catheter is expected to contribute highest value share in the global market due to increasing applications of serration balloon catheter, indicated for dilatation of lesions in the iliac, femoral, iliofemoral, and popliteal arteries and for the treatment of obstructive lesions of native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae.

Serration Balloon Catheters Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global serration balloon catheters market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America clearly dominates the global serration balloon catheters market due to increasing number of patient suffering from obstructive lesions. Europe is expected to be the second largest market however, the market is expected to witness. Sluggish growth due to cost-saving measurements being taken by the European Union. Asia Pacific serration balloon catheters market is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets.

Serration Balloon Catheters Market: Key Players

The market for serration balloon catheters is consolidated with a presence of few strong players. Some of the players identified in global serration balloon catheters market include Cagent Vascular, Intact Vascular, Terumo Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Bard Peripheral Vascular, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Covidien, Abbott Laboratories.