Alcon Introduces DAILIES TOTAL1® Water Gradient Contact Lenses –A New Era in Comfort

Do your eyes often feel tired or do your contact lenses feel dry at the end of your long day? A new era of eye comfort is now within reach thanks to the new DAILIES TOTAL1 water gradient contact lenses. These unique daily disposable contact lenses were launched by Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis. The lenses have a built-in ‘water gradient,’ an engineering breakthrough that helps make them so comfortable, nine out of ten DAILIES TOTAL1contact lens wearers agreed that the lens is so comfortable they didn’t feel anything.

Discomfort is a common complaint among contact lens wearers – 44% of all contact lens wearers experience discomfort, dryness or red eyes. Discomfort, at 48%, is the number one reason cited for discontinuing the use of contact lenses.This statistic is important considering 31% of contact lens wearers in the Asia/Pacific Rim alone stop wearing their contact lenses each year. People also lead busy lives – the average consumer spends more than 16 hours per day on all kind of activities – work, household chores, caring for others, or leisure activities – leaving no room for a contact lens that is uncomfortable.

Survey results showed that contact lens wearers preferred DAILIES TOTAL1 water gradient contact lens over their regular brand by a ratio of 13 to 1. The survey results also showed that:

• 85% of subjects said DAILIES TOTAL1 water gradient contact lenses felt comfortable at the end of the day

• 93% of subjects said that their vision felt clear at the end of the day after wearing all day.

“DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses truly offer consumers a remarkable wearing experience – once you try them on the eye, you’ll realize the difference,” saidPanchali Upadhaya, Country Business Unit Head – Vision Care from Alcon India. “They are the contact lenses you actually can’t feel when wearing them and they maintain that high level of comfort all day. DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses can easily stand up to the test of very long days.”

DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses are specifically designed to address contact lens discomfort – they have the highest surface lubricity (or smoothness) and the highest breathability (or oxygen transmissibility) of any leading daily disposable contact lens, delivering exceptional comfort that lasts all day.

The water gradient of DAILIES TOTAL1contact lenses has a water content that transitions from 33% at the core to over 80% at the surface; approaching 100% at the outermost surface. They maintain 100% of initial lubricity (‘wettability’), even after a full day of wear.

DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses are made out of the material, delefilcon A, used because of the high amount of oxygen it allows through to the eye. Eyes need oxygen to stay healthy. Without enough oxygen, eyes can experience such symptoms as end-of-day discomfort, dryness and redness.In addition, the water gradient, with a lower (33%) water content at the core of the lens than at the surface, enables more oxygen to flow through the lens, which is important for healthy contact lens wear. DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses offer the highest oxygen transmissibility of any daily disposable contact lens on the market.

This contact lenses are available at 30 lens pack which MRP of Rs. 2399/-