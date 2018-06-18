Formula Motorsports Conducts International Onsite Pre-Purchase Inspections

Formula Motorsports recognizes the importance of pre-purchase inspections before buying a used Porsche. It conducts onsite inspections internationally.

[LONG ISLAND CITY, 06/18/2018] — A pre-purchase inspection (PPI) is a highly recommended move for individuals who plan to buy a used car. It considers various components of the vehicle, from the wiring system to the structural integrity, to prevent people from purchasing a unit that is in poor condition. In other words, it points out the hidden weaknesses of the vehicle.

Formula Motorsports, a full-service Porsche center in Long Island, conducts onsite PPI of Porsche Motorsports and Street Cars. These onsite inspections are available internationally.

Porsche Motorsports Inspection

Formula Motorsports takes pride in comprehensive pre-purchase inspections. It builds a full pedigree for cars with limited documentation, especially those from earlier years. For more recent models, like the 993 and the 991, the center concentrates on competitive upgrades and the car’s mechanical condition.

These PPIs of current and historic motorsports are available in the Long Island center. The team also conducts onsite inspections internationally.

Street Car Inspection

Knowledge starts with curiosity. So, the Formula Motorsports team goes around the globe in pursuit of Porsche vehicles with pedigrees that exceed expectations. The team meticulously discerns high-quality road and racing models before giving clients the go-signal. As such, future Porsche owners trust the center for accurate evaluations, appraisals, and inspections.

Much like with motorsports inspections, the Long Island-based center puts together a detailed and unbiased evaluation of street car inspections. This lets clients know whether the vehicle they are interested in is worthy of the road and their money.

About Formula Motorsports

Formula Motorsports is a full-service Porsche repair and maintenance center based in Long Island City, New York. It provides a wide range of services for Porsche vehicles including repairs, restoration, pre-purchase inspection, oil changes, and overall maintenance.

The center finds nothing more rewarding than satisfied clients. It works hard to maintain a five-star client satisfaction rating. Furthermore, its services retain the Porsche factory warranty.

For more information, please visit https://www.formulamotorsports.com/.