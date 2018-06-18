Opportunities for the global ethylene vinyl acetate market to reach $9.9 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the ethylene vinyl acetate market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, solar, agriculture, wire & cable, footwear, and automotive industries. The global ethylene vinyl acetate market is expected to reach an estimated $9.9 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the various end use industries, and growing demand from packaging sector, especially in food and medical applications, due to its non-toxic nature.

In this market, solar, packaging, footwear, and agriculture are the major end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that solar will remain the largest and highest growth segment over the forecast period supported by growth in solar photovoltaic cells installation in Asia pacific region, especially in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Within the ethylene vinyl acetate market, film will remain the largest application during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the use of solar energy, which is augmenting the demand for EVA film in photovoltaic cells. Lucintel predicts that the demand for ethylene vinyl acetate for film is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period due its growing demand in the areas of solar photovoltaic cells, packaging, and agriculture.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the various end use industries, such as packaging, footwear, solar photovoltaic cells, and wire & cable. China is the largest market for ethylene vinyl acetate due to its high consumption in footwear, solar, automotive, and wire & cable supported by the high domestic demand.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for EVA in the medical industry and expansion of the solar industry. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hanwha Chemical, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Arkema S.A., Celansese Corporation, USI Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, and Versalis S.p.A. are among the major manufactures of ethylene vinyl acetate.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global ethylene vinyl acetate market by application (film, foam, adhesives, and others), end use industry (packaging, solar, agriculture, wire & cable, automotive, footwear, and others), by density (very low density EVA, low density EVA, medium density EVA, and high density EVA), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?