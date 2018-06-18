Vietnam Financial Cards and Payments2018 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

Description :
Together with a young and rapidly growing urban population, the growth of internet retailing is a favourable environment for financial cards. Young consumers are quicker to adapt to new payment methods such as using financial cards and are making the switch from cash to card transactions. To tap into this strong potential market, banks and industry players constantly launch promotion campaigns to encourage customers to use their cards more and to attract new card owners. Discounts and zero-inter…
Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Vietnam report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content
More Favourable Environment for Financial Cards
A Large Proportion of Financial Cards Remain Unused
Vietnam Remains A Mainly Cash-based Society
Debit Cards Remain the Most Popular Type of Card
Robust Outlook for Financial Cards in Vietnam
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2012-2017
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2012-2017
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2012-2017
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2017
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2012-2017
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2017
Market Data
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2012-2017
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2012-2017
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017
Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017
Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2013-2017
Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2017
Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2012-2016
Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2012-2016
Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2012-2016
Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2012-2016
Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2017-2022
Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2017-2022
Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022
Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022
Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Prospects
Headlines
Prospects
Credit Cards Remains A Small Category
Commercial Credit Cards Remain Niche
Co-branded Cards and Zero-interest Instalments Are Among the Most Popular Promotional Schemes
Competitive Landscape
Vietcombank Maintains Its Leadership
Better Marketing and Customer Relation Management Needed in the Social Media Age
Category Data
Continued…….
