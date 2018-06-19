Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market is estimated to reach $96.44 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2016 and 2024. Engine can run smoothly if it provided with the right quantity of fuel/air mixture depending on the demand of the engine. Fuel injection is the process of injecting fuel in an internal combustion engine, commonly in automotive engines, by the means of an injector. A fuel injector is nothing but a electronically controlled valve. It is supplied with ­pressurized fuel by means of fuel pump, and it can open and close many times per second. When fuel injector is energised, a electromagnet moves a plunger that opens the valve and allows the pressurized fuel to flow through a tiny nozzle. The amount of fuel to be supplied to the engine is determined by the time the fuel injector stays open. This is known as pulse width, and it is controlled by the ECU. Fuel injectors are fitted in the intake manifold so that they spray fuel directly at the intake valves. The pipe which supplies pressurized fuel to all of the injectors is called as fuel rail.

In non-diesel internal combustion engines, gasoline direct injection (GDI), also known as petrol direct injection is used, which is a variant of fuel injection employed in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. Conventional multipoint fuel injection injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port whereas in gasoline direct injection method,the gasoline is highly pressurized, and injected through a common rail fuel line directly into the combustion chamber of cylinder.

Based on vehicle type, automotive fuel injector market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles.The major segment of the market is covered by passenger vehicles, followed by heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles.Geographically, the Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market is divided into United States, EU, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It has been observed that the demand for passenger vehicles is increasing in the developing countries like India, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia. This is major factor for the growth of automotive fuel injector market in APAC during forecast period.

Geographically, the Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market is divided into United States, EU, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It has been observed that the demand for passenger vehicles is increasing in the developing countries like India, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia. This is major factor for the growth of automotive fuel injector market in APAC during forecast period.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/sample/automotive-fuel-injector-market-report-sample/

Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market: End Users/Application Analysis

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market: Product Type

• Gasoline Port Injection

• Gasoline Direct Injection

• Diesel Direct Injection

Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market : Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Automotive Fuel Injector Market:

• Bosch

• Continental

• Delphi Technologies

• Denso

• Eaton

• Hyundai KEFICO

• Stanadyne Holdings

• Infineon Technologies

• Keihin

• STMicroelectronics

• Standard Motor Products

Access full report @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/automotive-fuel-injector-market-report/