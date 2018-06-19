Cellulosic Ethanol Market Trends, outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2024

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Overview

Cellulosic ethanol is a biofuel, which is manufactured using parts of plants, grasses, and wood. Cellulose, besides hemicelluloses and lignin, are mass of plants that are extracted from lignocellulose. Panicum virgatum, wood chips, and other byproducts of tree are the cellulosic materials that are used for the production of ethanol.

The production of ethanol from lignocellulose has advantage of abundant raw materials as compared to other sources such as corn and sugar canes. The amount of processing time to provide microorganisms with sugar monomers that produce ethanol is another factor that has driven the production of cellulosic ethanol towards lignocellulose. In the recent times, switchgrass and miscanthus are studied as prospect raw materials for the production of ethanol as they have high productivity per acre.

Gasification and fermentation are two processes to produce ethanol. While gasification transforms the lignocellulose raw material into gaseous carbon monoxide and hydrogen, cellulolysis process involves hydrolysis on pretreated lignocellulosic raw matherials with the help of enzymes, which break the complex cellulose into sugars such as glucose, followed by distillation and fermentation. The global market for cellulosic ethanol is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. This report is a comprehensive study of the market and presents a figurative analysis of the future scenario.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Trends and Opportunities

For the commercial production of cellulosic ethanol, an infrastructure has to be built to carry out methods of turning cellulose containing organic matter into fuel. In the recent times, the global cellulosic ethanol market has witnessed considerable investments from some of the key players. For instance, companies such as POET, Abengoa, and logen are into the process of building refineries with functionality to process biomass and produce ethanol. Moreover, enzyme producing companies such as DuPont, Dyadic, Novozymers, and Diversa may also help in creating cellulosic ethanol during the forecast period.

