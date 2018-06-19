How To Open Private Limited Company

iMaster is a leading business registration company in Chennai, India. We are the Masters of Company Registration. Established in the year 2010, iMaster India Private Limited is a professionally managed organization specialized in Company Incorporation Services in Chennai. It is managed by a team of Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, Corporate Lawyers and Expert Company Registration Consultants. We offer specialized services in Financial Accounting, Taxation Advisory, Audit, and Company Formation services. We have branches in Chennai, Coimbatore, (Tamilnadu) and Bangalore.

We offer end to end, complete services like company name registration services, company incorporation / business registration and company secretarial services in Chennai. Our experts will take care of entire process of company formation for your business in Chennai, whether it is private Limited or LLP registration.

“We will complete your Private Limited Company/ LLP registration process in Chennai within 15 working days”

Company incorporation

Document Requirements:

The following are the basic documents required for company registration

• Every Director must have PAN Card issued by the Income Tax department as an Identity proof

• Any one address proof in his/her name (Voter ID/Passport / Driving License).

• Two passport size photographs of each Director are required.

• Rental agreement of place of business / latest 3 months Utility Bill copy in case of own property

• No Objection certificate from the owner of the business premises

• Latest 3 months bank statements attested by bank managers of each of the directors

Kindly submit the above self attested copies in triplicate

Payment of Fees (Full Payment):

Our Payment terms are 100% advance. The payment options: 1. Cash, 2. Cheque and 3. Online Transfer (NEFT). Cheques are subject to realisation.

Steps in Company Registration

The following is the step by step procedure of company incorporation

Step 1: Check Company Name Availability:

It is advisable to decide upon your proposed company name after thorough research. You can apply for one name at a time. Each additional application will cost you extra. It is recommended to use professional advice, free online name generators etc. to ensure there is no other identical or similar LLP/Company name already registered in India. Your proposed name should be general and should not be registered with trademarks already.

Step 2: Application Digital Signature:

When you check for company name, you can parallely apply for DSC of directors and subscribers. Digital Signature is a must for every director. We will prepare and send all the necessary documents for the same. We will also register your DSC on MCA website. In case you already have DSC. You can skip this step.

Step 3: Reservation of Name:

We shall have detailed discussion with promoters and derive Main objects of your Proposed Company. Upon promoters’ approval of main objects, we will file your company name registration application online with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Step 4: Drafting of MOA, AOA and other incorporation documents

We shall prepare Memorandum of Association, Articles of Association and other important incorporation documents.

MOA describes the scope of company operations and defines how company operations are carried out.

AoA contains clauses about number of members, transferability of shares, prohibition clause to accept deposit from public etc.

Additional documents such as Form Dir-2(Consent to act as Director) and Form 9 duly notarized (Affidavit and declaration by first subscribers and director) are prepared.

Step 5: Filing of Incorporation documents:

Once all the incorporation documents are prepared, they shall be forwarded to you for your scrutiny and approval. Upon your approval we shall file your incorporation form online with Ministry of Corporate Affairs. While apply for company incorporation, we shall apply for DIN of all directors and PAN & TAN of the company

Step 6: Final Process:

After due verification of the company registration application and documents, the concerned RoC may grant the Certificate of Incorporation (COI). COI is the conclusive proof of existence of the company in the eyes of law.We shall provide you with a file containing all the documentation made for company formation.

Long Term Relationship:

Starting a Company / LLP is just the first page of a book. You need to be aware about compliances as per The Companies Act for the smooth functioning of your company and avoid stringent penalties. We shall be happy to help you with compliances Services in Chennai. We look forward to a very long term relationship with all our Clients.

Compliance services can be broadly classified in two categories:

• Annual Statutory Compliances

• Event Based Compliances

Annual Statutory Compliances

Filing of Annual Accounts.

Every company has to prepare financial accounts consisting of Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss account on a yearly basis and the same has to be placed before the Annual General Meeting of the company. Annual Accounts copies, duly audited by a Chartered Accountant have to be filed with the ROC.

Filing of Annual Return.

Every year a company has to file a return with the ROC within 60 days of AGM containing the particulars such as address of registered office, a register of its –members &debenture holders, a register of shares and debentures, a register of indebtedness, past and present directors & managing directors etc.

Event Based Compliances

The following are few instances that requires filing of respective e-forms with the Registrar of Companies.

• Change of Name

• Increase Authorised Capital / Issue of Shares

• Creation / Modification / Satisfaction of Charges on the Assets of Company

• Change in Registered Office of the company

• Obtaining Certificate of Commencement of Business

• Statutory Meeting of a Public Limited Co.

• Resolutions Passed by the Board or General Meetings and Agreements entered by the company

• Appointment of Directors / Managing Director and changes among them. Etc.

