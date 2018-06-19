Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market Research Report by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

Intelligent Platform Management Interface defines a precise way for embedded management subsystems so that it can be connected through computers, LAN and serial lines. The subsystems in the intelligent platform management interface consists of baseboard controller, enclosure management controller and peripheral management controller among others so that it can help the servers to control.

Factors such as increasing implementation of the system, increasing number of data centers and technological innovations are expected to boost the intelligent platform management interface market over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, applications verticals and region.

On the basis of verticals, the market has been segmented into healthcare, banking and finance, retail, education, manufacturing, it & telecommunications and public sector among others. Out of the applications retail and telecommunication sectors accounted for the largest market share majorly due to number of systems used in a particular day and Japan has a large market scope for telecommunication industry.

Key Players:

The key players in the global intelligent platform management interface market include- Cisco Systems (U.S.),Intel Corporation (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), ARM Holdings Inc. (U.K.), Emerson (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Softlayer Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Retail and IT & Telecommunications segment of intelligent platform management interface market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for internet systems. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as Japan contributes majorly due to advancement in the telecommunication sector. IT and telecom industry need intelligent platform management interface because a single failure in hardware can damage the sale of that particular period. Also, countries such as India, China contributes largely to overall market share majorly due to large consumer base.

North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to demand for high-speed broadband services and increasing number of small and medium scale enterprises.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of intelligent platform management interface into component, application, verticals and region.

Component:

Hardware

Sensors

Controls

Memory Devices

Controller

Software

Application:

Server

Storage Devices

Equipment

Verticals

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Public sector

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Suppliers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Integrators

Research firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

