We are glad to invite you to our 28th Annual congress on Nursing education and Research which is going to be held on Sep 14-15,2018 at Prague, Czech Republic.
The theme of the conference is ‘’Explore advanced Strategies in Nursing education and Research’’
For more details please visit the following link: https://nursing-education.nursingconference.com/
28th Annual Congress on Nursing Education and Research
We are glad to invite you to our 28th Annual congress on Nursing education and Research which is going to be held on Sep 14-15,2018 at Prague, Czech Republic.