Against Bigotry With Satirist Blogger Bayu Angora

Bayu Angora is an Indonesian freethinker who actively speak up against bigotry and intolerance. Through his website and social media, Bayu Angora writes so many things with sarcasm and satirical style. His website is full of great content, attractive design, very fast loading, and got grade A+ in optimize website checker. This brought him to various creative awards.

Beside blogging and writing, Bayu Angora also active in art and music. The music is created with his band, Aspyrynth. As an instrumental band, Aspyrynth comes with contemplative style. Like the music tagline in his website, Aspyrynth was born by art travelers who lost in a magical oasis. There is a poem without a words, only blessed people will be lost there. Just play the music and enjoy the magical music sensation.

Bayu Angora studied about art and culture at Indonesian School of Arts (STSI / ISBI) Bandung. His visual artwork exhibited in various art events in many countries, like Indonesia, Singapore, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Netherlands, Brazil, Uruguay, etc. And this art experience can be tracked through his official website. Also, he studied and certified by various online course like Udemy, Coursera, Alison, Saylor, Schoox, Semrush, etc.

With sarcasm and satirical style, Bayu Angora wants to spread the love and peace worldwide. Don’t be afraid to speak up against bigotry and intolerance. And don’t be silent too. Because when you afraid and silent about it, then it will fuck you up, infect your family, and shit the next generation too. We have to move on from blind faith to open minded generation. Like Bayu Angora said on his website, let’s free your mind and keep on rocking! For more visit https://angora.me or https://angora.me/literature