Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2020

The global market for industrial sludge treatment chemicals is analyzed in a market research report published by the U.S.-based market intelligence firm Transparency Market Research. The report states that the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% between 2014 and 2020, and grow from a valuation of US$4.09 billion in 2013 to US$6.07 billion by 2020. The report is titled “Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”.

The report states that the rapid industrialization across the globe, especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, is the key driving force for the market. The introduction of innovative and cost-effective industrial sludge treatment chemicals is expected to further boost market’s future growth opportunities. However, the availability of high-performance sludge treatment technologies is expected to pose challenges to growth for the market over the report’s forecast period.

The report studies the global industrial sludge treatment market on the basis of sludge type, process chemical types, process treatment types, key end-use industries, and key regional markets.Of the key sludge-types studied in the report, activated sludge held over 46% of the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. Over the report’s forecast period too, the market segment of activated sludge is expected to remain the dominant sector of all sludge-types in the market.

Of the key process chemicals studied in the report, the market segment of flocculants led the market in 2013, accounting for nearly 36% market share. Over the report’s forecast period too, this market segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace. Conditioning and stabilization remained the largest segments in terms of process treatment in the market in the same year.

Of the key regional markets studied, the market of North America led the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market with nearly 30% market share in terms of revenue in 2013. Over the report’s forecast period, Asia Pacific, the region observing flourishing growth of numerous industries, is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6%.

The report also presents a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market and includes detailed business profiles of some of the key businesses operating in the global market. The report states that the market is highly consolidated and is dominated by few companies. Company profiles combine data such as overview of the company, product portfolio, business strategies, recent developments and financial overview. A SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape delivers a detailed overview of the strengths and weaknesses of key competitors, as well as the opportunities and threats faced by these companies in the market. Profiles of companies, including GE Water & Process Technologies, Ashland Inc., Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Nalco Holding Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ovivo Water Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Accepta, and Solvay S.A. are discussed in the report.

