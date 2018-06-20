Introduction of Inner Corrosion Construction Operation Procedure of Spiral Welded Pipe

The construction of cement mortar fabrics should normally be carried out after thessaw steel pipe is laid, the pressure test is qualified, and the soil is compacted according to the plan. During the construction of the fabric, the pipeline must be in a stable condition. If the lower layer of the fabric anticorrosion coating is used, the steel pipe will have a thin wall and a small rigidity, and the coating will be damaged due to large deformation during lifting, transportation, and return of soil during construction.

Before fabric construction, the inner wall of the pipe needs to be cleaned to remove loosened scale, floating rust, dirt, grease, welding slag and other attachments; the degree of bulging of the inner wall of the steel pipe shall not be greater than one-third of the planned thickness of the anti-corrosion layer; The maximum vertical deformation shall not be greater than the planning rule and not greater than 2% of the inner diameter of the pipe.

Corrugated pipe inner coating construction

The internal coating of cement mortar can be mechanically sprayed, artificially pressed, dragged or centrifuged. If it is necessary to use the prefabrication method to make the internal coating, protective measures should be adopted for the anticorrosion layer during transportation, installation and backfill.

Different from lsaw steel pipe, it is mainly used to mix cement mortar during construction. The quality cooperation ratio between cement and sand is 1:(1-2), the slump of cement mortar is 60-80 mm, and the compressive strength of cement mortar is different. The strength should not be less than 30 MPa.

Spiral pipe corrosion protection

The surface coating of cement mortar applied by the mechanical spraying method is lubricated with fineness, uniform thickness and good effect. The beginning of the 20th century, the beginning of the 20th century used mechanical spraying construction, China has been in Shanghai, Qingdao, Dalian and other cities since the 60’s. When the mechanical spraying method is used, the elbows, tees, special fittings, and the valve sections adjacent to the gate valve can all be altered by hand, and the lubricated catastrophic section is connected to the mechanically sprayed fabric.



In addition, drag drums or centrifugal prefabrication methods are also widely used, and they will not be described in detail here. Regardless of the method used for construction, the maintenance process is the key to ensuring that cracks and hollowing do not occur in the anti-corrosion layer of the cement mortar. Therefore, after the inner layer of cement mortar has been formed, it is necessary to plug the pipeline in order to prevent air convection. After the final coagulation, it is necessary to perform wet maintenance. Generally, the maintenance time of portland cement should not be less than 7 days. The slag Portland cement should not Less than 14 days; it should be plugged and kept moist before passing water.