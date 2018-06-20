Needle Coke Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary

Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Needle Coke market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ConocoPhillips

C-Chem

Seadrift Coke

JX Group

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Indian Oil Company

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

Fangda Carbon

Shanxi Jinzhou Group

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Qitaihe Baotailong

Sinosteel

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Petroleum-based Needle Coke

Coal-based Needle Coke

By End-User / Application

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

