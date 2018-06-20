Utility Terrain Vehicle Market: Global Major Key Players Research – Forecast to 2023

Global Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Displacement (CC): ≤ 400CC, Displacement (CC): 400-800 CC and Displacement (CC): ≥ 800 CC), Application (Work UTV, Sport UTV, Others) and Region – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Utility terrain vehicle is a vehicle designed for operations in off-highway and are majorly suspended on four low-pressure tires. Utility terrain vehicles usually have weight of 3,750 pounds or less. These do not include electric golf carts or personal transportation vehicles. UTVs have a side by side seating arrangement, seat belts, and rollover protection, as well as they have a cargo box at the rear of the vehicle. UTV’s possess a higher payload capability and are comparatively longer and wider than all-terrain vehicles. This extra length and width of the vehicle provides an enhanced unit stability to the vehicle.

Market Research Analysis

Based on application, the market has been segmented as work UTV, sport UTV and others. Amongst these, the sport UTV segment is expected to dominate the market. Sport UTVs are designed for rough terrains (usually off-road), which conquer light to heavy duty trails. John Deere usually is into the manufacture of the sport utility vehicles. These vehicles are usually equipped with 4-wheel drive for on or off-road ability. They are also capable of blazing through water & climbing over elevated areas.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6118

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Utility Terrain Vehicle market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Utility Terrain Vehicle market by product type, application and regions.

By Product Type

Displacement (CC): ≤ 400

Displacement (CC): 400-800

Displacement (CC): ≥ 800

By Application

Work UTV

Sport UTV

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the Utility Terrain Vehicle market include Polaris Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), John Deere (U.S.), Yamaha Motor Company Limited (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Hisun Motors Corp (U.S.), Arctic Cat (U.S.), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), BRP (Canada) and Kwang Yang Motor Co, Ltd (Taiwan) among others.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Landscape

4 Market Dynamics

5 Global Utility Terrain Vehicle Market, By Product Type

6 Global Utility Terrain Vehicle Market, By Application

7 Global Utility Terrain Vehicle Market, By Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profile

Browsw Full Reports Details@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/utility-terrain-vehicle-market-6118

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com