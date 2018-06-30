Dos Aguas is a Spanish, independent consulting firm based in Spain and Sweden. Our GOAL is to make the Spanish market more accessible to foreign investment in an efficient way. We provide personalized services to companies that either want to enter the Spanish market, or have already done so but are seeking to expand their business. Dos Aguas consists of a group of experts with backgrounds in international business, economy, and law, with experience from the public sector as well as the private sector. We have worked both in- and outside of Spain, gathering the necessary knowledge and experience in Spanish customs, law, and administration to help you meet your business goals. trade news