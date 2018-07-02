Asia-Pacific Water Heating Exhibition 2018 (AWHE 2018)

Date: August 18th-20th, 2018

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex

Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://gz.whstgz.com/index.php?lang=en

China Exported 0.9 Million Pieces of Water Heaters in Jan. 2018

According to Hengtai Research, China’s water heater exports in Jan. 2018 rose 5.3% year-on-year to 0.909 million pieces with an export value of USD 537.49 billion, up by 12.1%. Gas water heaters, storage water heaters and instant water heaters played the lead in export volume, respectively making up 38%, 44.6% and 17.4% of the total.

Preview of AWHE 2018

Scheduled on a show floor of 10,000 sq.m, AWHE 2018 is expected to see over 200 renowned brands, such as Panasonic, GREE, Grundfos, Minamoto, Xiangjiang Solar, Bedford, Richeng, Jiumu, Qichen, etc, mainly exhibiting air source heat pumps, solar and electric water heaters. Co-located with trade shows for air conditioning, cleanroom and electric heating, AWHE 2018 will provide you with a complete suite of water heating solutions!

Review of AWHE 2017

On a show floor of 7,000 sq.m, AWHE 2017 played host to over 103 esteemed exhibitors, such as Grundfos, Wilo, Copeland, Phnix, Power World, Hotfrom, LZD Baowen, Meaco, HopeSun, Bpsafe, etc. As a result of AWHE’s vigorous efforts in international promotion, visitors with strong purchasing power came from over 40 countries and regions.

Exhibition Scope:

▪Heat pump product and equipment

▪Solar water heating equipment

▪Electric water heater

▪Gas water heater

▪Related accessories and equipment, water management system, hot water solution, energy-saving hot water project, ect.

Concurrent Events

▪2018 Guangzhou International Refrigeration, Air-condition, Ventilation & Air-Improving Fair(AVAI CHINA2018)

▪2018 Guangzhou International Air Purification and Fresh Air System Expo(Air-Pure Expo2018)

▪2018 Asia-Pacific Drinking Water& Purification Fair(DWP2018)

For more information about AWHE 2018, please refer to our official website or contact us through e-mail provided below.

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Oversea Organizer:

Email: royinaaa@outlook.com

Tel: 86 20-2980 6606

Website: www.whstgz.com