Roasted Snacks Market Key Players, Size, Share, Demand and Research Report 2023

Market Definition

Snacks are an important part of the diet. They help to prevent the blood sugar level from dropping too much between the meals. Thus, it is very important to follow healthy snacking. Roasted snacks are the outcome of dry heating of nuts, grains, cereals, and others without using oil or water for preparation. It is a healthy source of snacking as it is healthy in terms of carbohydrates and are considered a protein diet. They also assist in weight loss which is one of the major reasons these snacks are gaining popularity worldwide.

Market Scenario

Roasted snack is witnessing high acceptance among the consumers owing to their inclination towards healthy snacking. Growing disposable income followed by changing consumption pattern of the health-conscious population is driving the growth of roasted snack market. Owing to the increasing working population, roasted snacks market is witnessed to grow rapidly which has created a positive market scenario for roasted snacks.

Growing inclination towards weight loss diets owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity among the population is supporting the growth of the roasted snack market. Also, innovation in new products and variety of flavors made available to the consumers in roasted snacks is boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period. All these factors are anticipated to surge the growth of roasted snack market over the estimated period.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global roasted snack market are Biena (U.S.), Jayone Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Don’t Go Nuts (U.S.), Godrej (India), SunOpta Inc. (Canada), PepsiCo (U.S.), and Thanasi Foods LLC (U.S.), among many others.

Key Findings

North America dominates the roasted snack market followed by North America.

Germany, the U.S., U.K, Belgium, and France are the major exporters in the roasted snack market

Segments

Roasted Snack is segmented on the basis of source, comprising of nuts, grains, cereals, and others. Among all, the nuts segment is dominating the market, and its demand is projected to surge, followed by cereals segment.

On the basis of the claim, the roasted snack market is segmented into gluten-free, organic, vegan, and others. Among all, the gluten-free segment is dominating the market. However, the high inclination of consumers towards organic products is projected to register a substantial growth for organic segment over the forecast period.

Based on the packaging material, the market is segmented into paper, plastic, and others. Among them, plastic segment is observed to be dominating the market followed by paper segment.

Based on the distribution channel, roasted snack are distributed either through a store based channel or non-store based channel. However, the store based channel is dominating the market on the basis of providing one-stop experience to the customers.

Intended Audience

Food manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Retailer and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Regional Analysis

The global Roasted Snack market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). North America accounts the major share of the global roasted snack market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The growing disposable income followed by increasing health consciousness and trending healthy snacking habits is driving the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, India is witnessed to be dominating the market followed by China.

In North America, the U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of roasted snacks market. Rising demand for gluten-free and low-calorie products are contributing to the growth of roasted snack in Europe. Moreover, increasing health conscious population and rising awareness about the health benefits from roasted snack is anticipated to boost the growth of roasted snack in the rest of the world.