About Vita Bond – Upholstery Foam:

Vita Bond manufacture an extensive range of technical Upholstery Foam products for multiple-industry uses. Established in 1973, we have over 50 years’ experience in providing specialist foam and fibre solutions. Our philosophy is to work in close partnership with our valued clients to provide high-quality and cost-effective products and services. Based in Athlone, Co. Westmeath, Ireland, we manufacture and deliver our foam and fibre materials to a worldwide market.

Our extensive range of products combined with our personal approach to customer service provides each client with a fantastic experience and outcome. We are here to help and offer all of our prospective customers with a free, no obligation quotation.

What We Can Do For You:

Vitabond take your product from concept right through to creation with our modern design suite, high-tech equipment and specialist staff. Your individual specifications are met as we operate fully equipped polyester fibre production machinery to develop and produce a blend to suit your needs. We have developed a range of fibre blends that are adaptable to specific weight and loft requirements incorporating thermal, acoustic and fire resistant properties.

Please contact us to begin your project. Upholstery Foam