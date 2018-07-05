MIGU Adaptogen Bio-Tech Releases A Variety of High-Quality Fungus Extract Powders

MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd is a leading a manufacturer of fungus extract powder. This company produces a botanical extract, superfoods powder and products dedicated for men and women’s health, but this company is widely known for its high-grade fungus extracts.

One of the most popular products from Migu is Ganoderma Lucidum Extract or also called reishi mushroom or Ling Zhi Cao. Ganoderma Lucidum is highly sought after because it has various health benefits such as improving the immune system, controlling blood pressure, eliminating insomnia and even assisting healing process post radiation or chemotherapy.

In addition to reishi mushroom, MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd also produces Cordyceps Sinensis Extract. Migu’s Cordyceps Sinensis is gathered from Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which is known as one of the best growing places for this mushroom. The powder is usually made into the drug for patients that are just undergone organ transplants. This is because this fungus contains a high level of ciclosporin which can help preventing organ rejection after transplantation.

The third popular fungi extract from MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd is Chaga Mushroom Extract. The mushroom is originated from Zhejiang and only the Mycelium part used in the extraction process. Chaga mushroom was one of the most important ingredients in Russian and Siberian herbalism because it is capable to warm up human’s body and help them fighting cold climates. Nowadays, chaga mushroom is usually made into a tea and used to enhance the immune system.

To make sure the extract is able to retain the original benefit of the mushroom, Migu really pays attention to the production process and quality control of its company. To make sure that the products are safe and up to the highest standard, the fungus extracts are produced in the company’s three plants that consist of 10,000 meter square area. Furthermore, it also established its own independent water purification workshop to ensure the safety of the products. Migu’s R&D development is also constantly working to make sure the company can deliver the best products and can come up with new inventions that can benefit its clients.

As a proof of the quality of its products, MIGU already gets ISO, HAACP, cGMP, Organic, Kosher and Halal certification.

