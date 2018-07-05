Zink London Sale is here! A fast fashion women’s wear brand

July 2018:

Shopping just getting bigger and better!

Zink London a young urban fast fashion women’s wear brand announces its end-of-Season Sale up to 50 percentfor its consumers across all stores in India. You will see 5 new styles been added every week.

The Zink London End-of-Season will have all kind of styles starting from shift and tent dresses, maxi dresses, short dresses, floral and plain tops, A-Line dresses, floral dresses, statement jackets, cold-shoulder tops etc.Go on a shopping spree and bring on the monsoons with a refreshed wardrobe.

Well-designed stores with quirky changing room, creative displays, strong visual merchandising and store ambience, all ensure that the customer have a pleasant shopping experience and are attracted to the brand. Treat yourself with amazing fresh styles this monsoon up to 50% at all Zink London stores. Get the amazing sale design experience with added new arrivals only for you.

Currently, Zink London is expanded all over India with a total number of 4 Exclusive Stores. Zink London is retailed through multi-branded stores Shoppers Stop, Central and Pantaloonswith online marketplaces including Myntra, Jabong and Amazon. Additionally, the brand will have its own online store to help cater its customer from anywhere, by simply visiting the website – www.zinklondon.in

So to all the lovely ladies don’t miss this, get your shopping spree and make the most of the SALE… Hurry up, Shop now!

Available at:

Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart, Snapdeal & Amazon

Zink London Exclusive Stores:

Infinity 2, Malad:Link Road, Near Goregaon Sports Complex Malad West, Mumbai – 400064. Contact: 9830092962

Mantri Square Mall, Bangalore: Store F-65, First floor, Bangalore 560 003

DLF Mall of India, Noida: Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj:2, Nelson Mandela Marg, New Delhi

About Zink London:

Founded in Oxford Street, London, it is the fastest growing women’s western wear brand in India that continues to blaze ahead on its success. The brand provides fresh and vibrant collection for the young women inspired by London’s streets and the ramps of Milan. It offers 5 New Styles every week for one to find something new and fresh always.

In five years, Zink London has established its presence across 75 cities in India with 300 concessions in chains like Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop and Central and selling across major online websites. It is also aggressively launching its exclusive brand outlets and focusing on huge online push.