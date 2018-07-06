ARS Steel Expands Production of ARS PIXON

Chennai, 6 July 2018: State’s leading company ARS Steel is expanding its market in neighboring states by encouraging the production of the advanced TMT Rebar ARS PIXON. Considering the surge in demand of the product ARS PIXON in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, including Tamil Nadu, the company has to increase its production capacity by December.

The company recently introduced its new product ARS PIXON in Tamil Nadu as well as the neighboring states. Looking at the growing trust and demand of the customers on this product, the company aims to make a total steel production capacity of its bearing Rolling Mill by December 2018 to 235000 MTPA. The company has also set a target of 250,000 MTPA for total billet production.

With this target, the company is further planning to enhance the production of its best quality product ARS PIXON. ARS PIXON’s new patent design TMT is available with 10,000 PSI resistive concrete strength, which is manufactured by the company according to the British and American standards. This product provides maximum earthquake and corrosion-resistance. Being genuine on the standards, it offers complete safety to construct buildings up to 100 levels. Advances technology and superior form of raw material are used in the making of this product.

Mr. Ashwani Kumar Bhatia, CMD of the company said, “We are expanding production of the finest quality TMT ARS PIXON to meet the growing demand of the product ARS PIXON in the neighboring states. At the same time, we are also planning to further expand our investment prospects. ”

ABOUT ARS STEEL

ARS Steel, an ISO 9001 and 14001 certified steel manufacturers based out of Chennai has one of the largest induction furnace-based steel plants in the nation. The company has never settled for less since its inception and is strongly determined to set the benchmark for value creation in every sphere of the steel sector. The company registered a turnover of ₹600 crore last year and expects to close March 2018 at ₹650 crore.