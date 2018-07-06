Rubbish Works of Denver Rents out Dumpsters for Homes and Businesses

Littering is a problem in Denver. Instead of dumping garbage on vacant alleyways or lots, individuals and businesses can dispose of their trash properly by renting a 20- or 12-cubic yard dumpster from Rubbish Works of Denver.

[BROOMFIELD, 7/6/2018] — The improper dumping of trash is illegal in Denver. According to the Colorado Revised Statutes, specifically on littering of private or public property, any individual who throws, deposits, or leaves litter on a private or public property or in any waters commits littering. As a class 2 petty offense, littering is punishable by a mandatory fine upon conviction.

Despite the law on littering, there are still individuals who make use of vacant lots or alleyways to illegally dispose of their trash.

Illegal Dumping a Nuisance for Both Home and Business Owners

A news article in FOX31 Denver reported that illegal dumping is causing trouble for some homeowners in Denver. Resident Patrick Hughes complained that people illegally dump trash near his property, which happens almost weekly. He said that the trash problem had gotten out of hand, as his family always had an issue with individuals going to the alley behind their home and dumping their stuff.

The nuisance caused by improper dumping has extended even to small businesses. Print shop owner Ben Owens is one of the frustrated business owners affected by this. He said there had been individuals who frequently threw trash in his business alley, according to a news report posted in The Denver Channel.

Throw Away Trash Properly by Renting Dumpsters

Rather than looking for an empty area to get rid of trash, one solution would be to rent a dumpster and have someone pick it up for disposal. Home and business owners in Denver looking for a reliable dumpster rental and pickup provider can turn to Rubbish Works of Denver. The company rents out 12- and 20-cubic yard disposal bins for homeowners and businesses in Denver, Arvada, Lakewood, and other surrounding areas.

The dumpsters of Rubbish Works of Denver are an ideal solution for office cleanouts, move out cleanups, home remodeling projects, and construction site cleanups. When the company collects the rented dumpsters for pick up, it makes sure to recycle about 50 percent of the collected trash.

