Derrick and Tukaj Offer New Social-Emotional Learning Resources through Book Launch and Website

San Antonio, TX, USA, July 12th, 2018 — Special Education professionals, Amanda Derrick and Jessica Tukaj, are excited to celebrate their first children’s book, “In Time Butterfly,” at their book release event. Their book release event will take place on July 28, 2018, at the Butterfly Estates located at 1815 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) experiences provide students with the opportunity to enhance their prosocial skills, which aid in creating healthier students, schools, workforces, and communities. Fostering SEL across environments encourages retention of all these skills.

“Social-Emotional learning opportunities are imperative in the educational journey of our children. Children need the opportunity to practice skills such as self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and positive decision making,” states Derrick.

Derrick and Tukaj have been conversing about meeting the educational needs of all students since 2001 when they roomed together at Florida Gulf Coast University. Both women went on to earn their Bachelors in Special Education, before continuing on to earn a combined three Master’s degrees in various areas of education. Through their educational and professional journeys, the conversations have returned to the importance of SEL being incorporated into students’ educational careers.

Derrick and Tukaj have decided to team-up to create a children’s book that presents a new perspective, teaching children the value of being a unique individual. “There is a lack of knowledge and resources addressing social-emotional development, which is why we decided to create this book,” says Tukaj. “All learning begins within social-emotional skills.” Through their website and social media accounts, Derrick and Tukaj will provide both science and SEL resources that correlate with their book.

The additional resources for “In Time Butterfly” can be found on their website at http://www.derrickandtukaj.com as well as through their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. “In Time Butterfly” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Hardcover for $19.95, in Paperback for $13.95, and as an e-Book for $5.00.

