FITHAUS facilitates over 10,000 Personal Training sessions in the Greater Toronto Area for Fiscal Year 2018. Represents 10x growth versus the prior year period. Further growth initiatives planned for Q3 2018.

Summary

• With 10,000 Personal Training sessions facilitated, FITHAUS continues to expand its offering of health and fitness services across the Greater Toronto area

• FITHAUS to extend services across several other locations within Canada and the US Markets in Q3 2018.

Toronto, July 07 2018 – FITHAUS, headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, has reached their 10,000 session milestone already in 2018. The company, which sends mobile Personal Trainers to your home, office, or condo for 60-minute training sessions, announced today that it completed over 10,000 sessions by June 2018. FITHAUS has expanded its services across the Greater Toronto Area earlier in the year, including the North York, Etobicoke, Mississauga and Brampton regions. FITHAUS plans to expand further into Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Woodbridge, Maple Oakville and even a select few cities in the US by the end of 2018.

FITHAUS Co-Founder and CEO Fouad Nakhla has said, “We’re excited to see the business grow across the Greater Toronto Area. Primarily, when we launched, it was with a focus on busy professionals located in the downtown area. While we believe our services resonate best with these consumers, our target demographic continues to be pushed further away from the downtown region. Other suburbs are attracting millions of professionals who commute for work in Toronto. It just made sense to expand our service reach. We’re proud to announce the success of our expansion with the completion of our 10,000th training session in 2018, which we hit earlier in June. We’ve grown by over 1,000% compared to last year, and we’re forecasting heavy growth for the same period in 2019. We look forward to continuing to help thousands of people transform their bodies and lives over the coming years.”

FITHAUS will be re-investing heavily into it’s branding and marketing efforts over the coming 12 months, as the company continues to extend it’s services across North America.

About FITHAUS

FITHAUS is a modern fitness company that sends mobile Personal Trainers to your home, office or condo for 60-minute training sessions. Our team of highly qualified and experienced mobile Personal Trainers get you results faster than ever before, all with the convenience of having a trainer come to you. We’re committed to helping our consumers transform their bodies and their lives. FITHAUS is widely available across Canada and the company aims to launch in the United States throughout 2018. Ready to get started? Visit us at www.fithaus.io.