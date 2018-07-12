Grow Light Detailed Market Trends and Analysis segmented by Applications, Future Trends and Growth Prospects to 2022

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Grow Light Market has been valued at USD ~6 billion by 2022 growing with ~13% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2022.

It is an artificial source of light basically an electric light which is designed to stimulate plant growth by emitting an electromagnetic spectrum for photosynthesis. Grow light is widely used in applications where natural light is not available or where supplemental light required and also to accelerate plant growth.

The demand for these products is increasing in countries such as Netherlands where supplemental lighting is required throughout the year which is helping the market to grow. Also, factors such as growth in the indoor farming, government initiatives regarding various technologies such as LED, low power consumption and high commercial greenhouse practices are driving the growth of the grow light market.

However, low awareness among consumers, high cost of capital are the factors hindering the growth of the overall growth of the market. Various firms investing lump sum amount to adopt these practices for production of fruits and vegetables. Also, vertical framing and indoor framing is widely used in the European region because of factories can produce fruits and vegetables anytime of the year.

According to market research future, the market segmentation of grow light market can be into technology, installation, application and region.

By Technology-

• LED

• High Intensity Discharge

• Fluorescent Lighting

• Others

• By Installation-

• New Installation

• Retrofit

By Application-

• Indoor Framing

• Commercial Greenhouse

• Vertical Framing

• Landscaping

• Others

Major Key Players:

• Osram LichtAG

• General Electric

• Iwasaki Electric Co

• LumiGrow

• Gavita Holland B.V.

• Hortilux Schreder B.V

• Sunlight Supply

• Heliospectra AB

• Royal Philips

• Platinum LED Lights

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Europe accounted for the largest market share, because Netherlands is a leading exporter of horticultural produce which increases the usage of commercial greenhouse. Also, the concept of vertical farming is gaining popularity in this region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, majorly due to increasing awareness about the benefits of this technology.

