Jo-Vin Designs and Install the Windows of NY Hotels

Jo-Vin, a window treatment specialist in NY, makes its services available to hotels looking to attract guests with beautiful, comfortable, and high-tech accommodations.

[WOODHAVEN, 7/12/2018] – As one of New York’s established window treatment specialists, Jo-Vin has made a name for itself in designing window treatments for commercial establishments. The company has worked with many hospitality businesses in and around the city, accepting design commissions and installation projects for motels and luxury hotels.

Providing What Hotels and Guests Want

Beyond aesthetic value, Jo-Vin provides window treatments with practical functions. For instance, for its work on the Carlton Hotel, the company provided blackout roman shades and roller shades with a three to five percent openness factor. These products enable guests to rest well and enjoy their privacy in the hotel.

The company also offers motorized window treatments—a feature that hotels will find useful. Oracle Industry Connect’s Hotel 2025 survey reveals that today’s hotel guests are willing to engage with brands that offer technology in hotel room amenities.

In another study by Gallup, an advanced analytics company that conducts industry-based surveys, found that the overall look and feel of the hotel is important to luxury and upper scale hotel guests. Hotel lobbies often set the tone for their experience; and if their accommodations are up to expectations, guests are most likely to become repeat customers.

Quality Window Treatments in New York

To accommodate the needs and wants of hotels and their guests, Jo-Vin combines a variety of high-quality window treatments. Its window treatment specialists can custom-design shades, drapes, motorized blinds, cornices, and valances.

Jo-Vin owns a manufacturing facility in New York, which gives the company the luxury of producing the material, color, and other design elements that suit each client’s preferences. It also handles installations, providing clients with a comprehensive service.

About the company

Jo-Vin is a family-owned, window drapery design and installation company. It has been in business for over 80 years, taking pride in providing sophisticated designs and quality materials to clients all over and beyond New York. Today, the company offers the latest in window treatment technology and manufactures its products.

View their gallery and contact Jo-Vin at http://jo-vin.com/.