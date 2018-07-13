Bone Graft Substitute Market Global Size; by type autograft, demineralized bone matrix, etc. by 2027

Exclusive Overview by MarketResearchFuture.com of Global Bone Graft Substitute Market Research Report 2018 to 2027, with respect to region specific market growth and competitive analysis on the basis of major players present in the market.

Avail Premium Sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1195

Global Bone Graft Substitute Market– Overview

Global Bone Graft Substitute Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.52% and reach USD 5,031.0 million by 2027 from 2017. Bone grafting is characterised as a surgical procedure which is used to address the problems related to the bones. Transplantation of bone tissues to augment and regenerate bones can be easily done with the help of bone graft substitutes. The bone graft substitute market is growing at a steady pace and various factors governs the market growth.

Top Players:

ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Dentium Co., Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Medtronic plc, etc.

Global Bone Graft Substitute Market- Competitive Analysis

Presence of a large number of players in the global Bone Graft Substitute Market. This makes the competition to increase during the projected period. The Market players of Global Bone Graft Substitute Market are involved in strategies of acquisition, collaboration, product launches.

The global bone graft substitute market is well established market with large number of products available in the market. There are large number of companies involved in the development of the bone graft substitutes which are now widely used all across the world for the restorative and reconstructive surgical procedures.

Stryker Corporation, in order to enhance its business, acquired companies such as Novadaq Technologies Inc. in 2017, Stanmore Implants Worldwide Limited, Physio-Control International Inc, & Vertebral compression fracture portfolio from BD in 2016; and some other companies in the recent past.

Avail Prime Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1195

Stryker Corporation has a significant product portfolio in the bone grafts substitutes including the products like Vitoss, HydroSet, and Cortoss etc. Strykar Corporation accounted for more than 17% of the market share in bone graft substitute market in 2016. The company has wide geographic presence and laso the strong sales & distribution network which has helped the company gain its position in the market.

In April- 2016, Stryker Corporation acquired Stanmore Implants Worldwide Limited which strengthened the position of the company in the implants market by increasing market expansion and penetration.

Global Bone Graft Substitute Market- Regional Analysis

On the regional basis the Global Bone Graft Substitute Market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. America dominates the Global Bone Graft Substitute Market owing to presence of a major market players within the region and developed economies like the U.S. and Canada within North America region. On regional basis the American market for Global Bone Graft Substitute Market is divided into North America and South America. South America is estimated to be the fastest growing region. Europe is the second largest market and is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing for the Global Bone Graft Substitute Market owing to the presence of developing economies like India and China within the region. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the least market share holder in the Global Bone Graft Substitute Market due to the presence poor economies and stringent government policies within the African region.

Ask to Expert @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1195

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com