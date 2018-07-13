Cardiac Tamponade Market 2018–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share

Market Scenario

Cardiac tamponade, is the build-up of fluid in the sac around the heart (pericardium) resulting in pressure and difficulty in compression of the heart which results in reduced blood volume to be pumped by the heart. The symptoms of cardiac tamponade include shortness of breath, weakness, light-headedness, cough, fatigue, swelling of the abdomen and veins in the arms or legs, or other areas, pale, blue or grey-tinted skin, rapid heartbeat, anxiety or restlessness, fainting etc. The causes of cardiac tamponade are cancer, kidney failure, chest trauma, pericarditis, connective tissue diseases, hypothyroidism, aortic rupture, post-operative consequences of cardiac surgery, tuberculosis etc. Cardiac tamponade can be life-threatening if not treated. Risk factors which increases the chances of cardiac tamponade include heart surgery, heart attack, injury to the heart, end-stage lung cancer, radiation therapy to the chest, hypothyroidism, systemic lupus erythematosus etc.

Diagnosis for this disorder is mostly based on x-ray, computed tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), coronary angiography, etc. The diagnosis may be further supported by ultrasound of the heart. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the diagnostic test of choice. The surgery segment is led by pericardiocentesis which involves drainage of the fluid by use of a needle. Cardiac tamponade occurs in approximately 2 per 10,000 individuals annually in the US alone.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4341

The market drivers for cardiac tamponade market are, increasing cardiac cases such as heart attack, cancer, kidney failure, end-stage lung cancer, hypothyroidism, rising screening and penetration of healthcare, growing awareness about cardiac diseases and growing income and healthcare expenditure etc. The market restraints are cost of cardiac tamponade surgery, complications and risk of the surgery along with invasive nature of this treatment.

The global cardiac tamponade market is expected to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5.5 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

Global Cardiac tamponade treatment manufacturers & suppliers

Research and development (R&D) companies

Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutes and universities

Segments:

The global cardiac tamponade market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end users.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as x-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), coronary angiography, electrocardiogram (EKG) and others.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented as surgery and drugs. The surgery segment has been sub-segmented as pericardiocentesis, thoracotomy and others. The drugs segment has been sub-segmented as antibiotics, blood volume expanders and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research and others.

Regional analysis:

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new drugs in the US drives the cardiac tamponade market. Also, concentration of major research companies in the developed countries of this region is adding fuel to the market growth. The large expenditure by the US on healthcare accounting to 16% of GDP also cruises the sale of cardiac tamponade treatment. The large number of specialized cardiac centres in the US also drives the market.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and healthcare penetration. Europe is led by countries such as Germany and France. UK is expected to be the fastest growing market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. The development of large hospitals such as the King Fahd hospital in Riyadh is driving the market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

Key Players in the Global Cardiac tamponade Market

Some of key players profiled in the report are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, and others.

Apply for Exclusive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4341

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

Competitive Landscape

9.1 Major Strategies Adopted By Market Players

9.1.1 Strategic Partnership

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

Conclusion

11.1 Key Findings

11.1.1 From CEO’s Viewpoint

11.1.2 Unmet Needs Of The Market

11.2 Key Companies To Watch

11.3 Prediction Of Cardiac Tamponade Industry

…Continued

Send An Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4341

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com