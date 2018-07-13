Phosphate Rock Market is Driven by the Food Demand Associated with the Growing Population

The global Phosphate Rock Market is expected to reach 268.0 million tons by 2024 as a result of its increasing demand in the downstream sector for producing fertilizers. It is the only global resource which is used in agriculture and fertilizer industry.

The mineral is a vital ingredient used for manufacturing NPK fertilizers. Therefore, the growing demand for fertilizer is expected to be the primary driving factor for the growth of the market over the next few years. Moreover, the absence of substitutes is expected to result in negligible substitution threat.

Additionally, one of the factors for fertilizer consumption growth is directly related to the global increasing calorie consumption per capita. High-calorie consumption foods are becoming popular, with rising prevalence of oilseeds, dairy and meat which are directly increasing the demand for stock feeds, grain, and agricultural production.

Demand for phosphate rock in Asia Pacific was 127.94 million tons in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period owing to the presence of numerous agriculture-oriented economies. Rising demand for the mineral as an additive for feed & food as well as manufacturing of industrial chemical coupled with the growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is expected to drive the market. In developing countries such as Brazil, China and India, growing demand for cleansing and detergent agents are projected to drive the market in the coming few years.

Europe and North America has implemented regulations banning the use of phosphate in detergents, as the mineral mixes with water which can result in causing harm to the aquatic life by producing additional phosphorous which results in the death of fish, dolphins, and aquatic plants.

Among fertilizers, food & feed additives and industrial chemicals, fertilizer segment dominates the market by contributing 203.8 million tons in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Fertilizers comprise of different compositions of three main crop nutrients phosphorus (P), nitrogen (N), and potassium (K).

One of the major factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the phosphate rock market is the rapid depletion of these reserves and increasing demand for its derivatives as there is no other alternative for these products. The leading manufacturer in these markets is MBAC Fertilizer, Potash Corp, Phosphate Resources Limited, Grange resources, Mosaic, WENGFU Group, Agrium, Shaw River Manganese, Anglo American, and Sterling Group Ventures Inc.

Hexa Research has segmented the global phosphate rock market based on application and region:

Segmentation by application, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Fertilizer

Feed & Food Additive

Industrial Chemicals

Segmentation by region, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Morocco

Key players analyzed:

MBAC Fertilizer

Potash Corp

Phosphate Resources Limited

Grange resources

Mosaic

WENGFU Group

Agrium

Shaw River Manganese

Anglo American

Sterling Group ventures Inc.

