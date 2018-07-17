Commercial Telematics Market : Fleet/Asset Management System Segment to Gain Share

The global Commercial Telematics Market is expected to reach USD 114.28 billion by 2025 on account of to the rapid penetration of smart connectivity systems in passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles. Continuous software developments to link smartphones to the vehicle to improve drive quality, increase road safety, and monitor real-time positioning of automobiles to avoid congestions in case of any emergency situations are key parameters contributing to the growth of the market.

Features such as vehicle tracking, fleet management, satellite navigation, and wireless vehicle safety ensure improved ride quality. Such features are expected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

Solutions such as infotainment systems and services such as maintenance & training services are gaining momentum pertaining to rising awareness regarding driver and passenger safety. Furthermore, supporting government regulations regarding implementation of automotive telematics are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2016, the Japanese government joined hands with the U.S. and Europe for R&D on autonomous vehicles where commercial telematics have a wide scope.

Insurance telematics accounted for 10.2% of the overall market share in 2016. The segment is anticipated to experience high demand for commercial telematics over the forthcoming years attributed to the need to increase safety and reduce the loss from accidents.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/commercial-telematics-market

Integration and deployment have important features such as safety-related data, location-based data, diagnostic data, communication features and interactivity features. These features help the commercial vehicles to keep a complete track of the vehicle and are very useful in various instances such as breaking down of the vehicle, track fuel efficiency and radio communication. The segment is likely to grow at a 24.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

North America and Europe together dominated the global market contributing to over 65% of the revenues generated in 2016. The rise in concern of security, driver safety, and the increase in the need for vehicle tracking are some of the key factors resulting in the technology establishing a strong foothold in the regions over the past few years.

PTC, Inc., TomTom Telematics, Zonar Systems, Inc., OCTO Telematics Ltd, Trimble Inc., Verizon Telematics, Inc., Mix Telematics International (PTY) Ltd, Koito Manufacturing, Omnitracs, LLC, Masternaut Limited, Inseego Corporation and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are some of the key players in the market.

Hexa Research has segmented the global commercial telematics market on the basis of solution, services, vehicle type, product, source and region:

Segmentation By Solution, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Fleet/Asset Management

• Navigation & Location Based Systems

• Infotainment Systems

• Insurance Telematics

• Safety and Security

• Remote Alarm and Incident Monitoring Solutions

• V2X

• Others

Segmentation By Service, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Integration & Deployment

• Consulting & Design

• Maintenance & Training Services

Segmentation By Vehicle Type, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation By Product, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Hardware

• Software

Segmentation By Source, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Aftermarket

• OEM

Segmentation By Region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• France

• UK

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• China

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Analyzed

• PTC, Inc.

• TomTom Telematics

• Zonar Systems, Inc.

• Octo Telematics Ltd.

• Trimble Inc.

• Verizon

• Mix Telematics

• AirIQ Inc.

• Omnitracs, LLC

• Masternaut Limited

• Inseego Corporation

• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/technology-industry