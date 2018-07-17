Construction Chemical Market 2018 Expected to Grow at 7% CAGR Revenue by 2022

Construction Chemical Market 2018 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Size, Share, Growth, Rising Trends, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost Structure and Cost Margin analysis.

Construction Chemical Market Overview:-

Construction chemicals are the chemicals use with cement, concrete or other construction material, which are used for holding the construction material together. Construction chemicals are extensively used for the infrastructural activities such as residential & non-residential structures and infrastructural activities such as roads, bridges and dams. The prime concern of the construction is maintaining the quality of the constructed structure for a longer time frame, which can be addressed by the use of construction chemicals.

The growth of construction chemicals market is attributed to the growth in construction industry. The continuous innovation and development in the infrastructure is one of the important factors which are driving the demand of construction chemicals market. The rapid industrialization and urbanization are also contributing to the growth of the global construction chemicals market. The adoption of up graded technologies and extensive R&D by existing players of the market is expected to spur the growth of the construction chemical market.

Construction Chemical Top Key Players:

BASF SE (Germany)

Arkema SA (France)

Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Fosroc International Limited (U.K.)

Mapie S.p.A (Italy)

Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Co.(U.S.)

W.R. Grace & Company (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Construction Chemical Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Construction chemical

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Construction chemical based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

Construction Chemical Market Segmentation:



By Type

Concrete admixtures

Sealants & adhesives

Protective Coatings

Others

By application

Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

Regional Analysis of Construction Chemical Market:

The construction chemical market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global construction chemical market, due to growing urbanization which is fuelling the growth of infrastructure projects, thereby leading to the highest consumption of the global cement production. The construction chemical market in the region is also growing with the rising awareness of benefits of construction chemicals.

