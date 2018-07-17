Custom Bedbug Eliminates Bed Bugs with Thermal Extermination

Homeowners and business owners can ensure their places of residence or business are free from bed bugs with Custom Bedbug. The company is proficient in killing all bed bugs in just one session using its heating treatment.

[EAGLE, 07/18/2018] — Custom Bedbug’s thermal extermination process efficiently gets rid of bed bug infestations after just one service. The heat generated during the treatment session penetrates all furniture, home décor, and other places to ensure all trace of bed bugs, even its eggs, is eliminated.

Specialized Equipment for Efficient Pest Control

Heat treatments require specialized equipment to get rid of bed bugs without affecting the furniture or room. One thermal extermination session can eliminate all bed bugs, while spray or chemical treatments need between three to four sessions spread out over several months to do the same.

Custom Bedbug uses heating systems with thermostats and sensors to carefully raise and maintain the room temperature to between 120°F and 140°F. The heaters are placed strategically while furniture and décor are temporarily rearranged so that the heat reaches all corners of the room. Adult and egg bed bug are all killed when exposed to that temperature range, guaranteeing the end of the bed bugs’ prolific life cycle.

Extensive Technician Training for Client Safety and Satisfaction

All technicians undergo at least two months of extensive training before using the specialized heating systems. The technicians learn the proper procedures to heat a room safely without damaging the property.

“The training covers everything from bed bug behavior to common hiding spots, ensuring the delivery of superior bed bug heat treatments,” assures Custom Bedbug. Its well-trained staff members are also available to answer customer inquiries and concerns over the phone or after a service to ensure optimum satisfaction.

About Custom Bedbug

Custom Bedbug has more than 10 years of professional experience in bed bug extermination. Residential and commercial clients in Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington can choose from different bed bug solutions including heat treatment, spray treatment, and canine inspections. The company takes pride in using up-to-date pest control protocols to ensure customer satisfaction and promote a “Customer for Life” environment.

