Global Lab-On-a-Chip Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

A Lab On a Chip market (LOC) is a device which integrate fluidics, electronics, optics and biosensors on to a chip. LoC is a device which basically scale down the single or multiple laboratory functions into chip-format. It acts as a mini laboratory and allows to perform several diagnosis experiments. One of the key features of an LOC’s is, it takes short response time and low fluid volume consumption in diagnosis. Global LOC’s market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during forecasted period (2018-2023). Increasing demand of point of care testing devices across the globe is motivating the growth of this market. High initial cost and complex micro-manufacturing process of LOC’s may affect the growth of this market. However, continuous improvement from global player in LOC’s devices provide a better process control which results in faster analysis and response times. Currently, the roles and applications of LOC in the healthcare system helps in early detection of outbreak disease such as ebola and zika.

Geographically LOC’s market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably a largest market for LOC’s in terms of its uses and revenue generation. Increase in rate of diagnosis test for various viral and pathogenic disease in developed nations are the major factor for growth of LOC market. Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have a great potential for LOC’s market. As it helps in providing better health care facilities at low cost in developing regions. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The extensive regulation of European union, to protect public health have strengthened the European healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry.

The global players in the LOC’s market include Abaxis, Abbott point of care(i-STAT), Micralyne Inc., Crospon, Kryoz Technologies. R&D investment and new product development is the major strategic move adopted by key industry players. Recently Abaxis has developed Piccolo Xpress chemistry analyser that can operate with minimal training and performs multiple routine test on whole blood, serum and plasma samples. The system provides test results in approximately 12 minutes with precision accuracy. It has a sophisticated intelligent quality control (iQC) system and proprietary algorithms that assure quality and dependable results. Continuous improvement on LOC’s sensors helps market player to offers high-value product and services.

