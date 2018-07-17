Minns & Arnett’s Spanking New Official Website Goes LIVE!

Minns & Arnett is one of the leading trial and appellate law firms based in Houston, Texas that tries Federal cases across United States is glad to announce the launch of their spanking new official website- https://www.minnsarnett.com/. Their spanking new website is now offering their clients with the best solutions to extremely complex tax problems and professional malpractice cases, with keeping focus on criminal tax defense and obtain justice for their case.

Their spanking new official website highlights the company’s attorneys and delivers its clients with an interactive and user-friendly experience. Their new official website has a fresh, creative design, understandable navigation and the latest firm information. Their dynamic new website perfectly showcases who they are and how they can assist in meeting their clients’ requirements.

They have litigated cases right from New York to California, in Alaska and Hawaii, Texas and Jersey. They speak the language of Not Guilty. Apart from litigating the criminal and civil tax problems, their team of highly experienced and professional top legal malpractice lawyers also followed the malpractice claims against the lawyers and accountants such as court orders, civil suits for attorney misconduct and attorney malpractice insurance claims.

Minns & Arnett strictly makes sure to limit the amount of clients with criminal tax cases they accept, so that each of their clients get personalized attention which they deserve. They are famous for their skill to litigate extremely intricate criminal tax cases successfully.

Michael Louis Minns has also authored two popular books on his trial work and has appeared as a guest on several television shows such as CBS, NBC, Geraldo, The Today Show and CNN. Michael Louis Minns is a respected and renowned public speaker and a determined advocate for individual and economic liberty.

Their tax fraud attorneys regularly defends clients in the criminal investigations of tax fraud, avoidance, FBAR infringements and failure to file and to pay cases against the criminal tax investigations carried out by the IRS, the Tax Division of the Department of Justice or the local United States Attorneys’ offices.

Minns & Arnett works closely with the taxing authorities to prevent criminal proceedings and remove or trim down penalties and civil tax evaluations, while making other resolutions to condemnation, whenever possible. They also work with each of their clients through every stage of the process, from the administrative audits up to and with litigation in the federal court.

They strive to prevent the civil tax controversies from becoming criminal issues. They are fully committed to maintaining the top level of professionalism in the legal industry and litigate in support of their clients if the proceedings of another attorney harmed them.

Minns & Arnett has massive experience in all the stages of the state and federal criminal investigations and trials. They have represented many individuals and companies for a wide assortment of white collar criminal issues. They provide legal counsel in four important areas of the law- Criminal Tax Defense, Civil Tax Controversies, Legal Malpractice and Accounting Malpractice.