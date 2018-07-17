TTF Hyderabad concluded last week, promises to return as the leading travel trade show in South India, with many new features in 2019

Hyderabad: Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Hyderabad concluded with an excellent response from more than 930 travel trade visitors and 900 walk-in visitors, bringing together more than 180 exhibitors from 12 countries and 19 Indian states at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

TTF Hyderabad was inaugurated by Panyala Bhoopathi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation and B Manohar Rao, Managing Director (FAC), Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation in the presence of a host of dignitaries and senior tourism officials.

Expressing his happiness on visiting TTF, Panyala Bhoopathi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation said, “TTF is an excellent platform for showcasing varied tourism products as exhibitors from 12 countries and 19 states have come forward and participated in this mega tourism event. TTF is a great platform for learning about tourism developments in different countries and states and it gives us chance to adopt these policies to improve our tourism products. The organisers of TTF have done an excellent work in bringing all the countries and state together under the same roof.”

B Manohar Rao, Managing Director (FAC), Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation said, “TTF Hyderabad is being organised for 15 years now and it is undoubtedly one of the best travel trade shows in the country. Participants from different countries have participated in this year’s event and helped in boosting the local tourism in the state. TTF has also helped the general public in knowing about various destinations where they can enquire about the destination and book them as well under the same roof. I wish TTF organisers all the best for their upcoming events.”

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau participated with a large delegation as the Partner Country and Bahrain was the Feature Country. India, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Switzerland and Thailand were the other countries represented in TTF Hyderabad.

Among the Indian States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated as Host States and Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka were the Partner States. Other States featured were Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. TTF Hyderabad also had participation from Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal.

About 24 corporates and 160 travel trade buyers from all over India were hosted for the show within the show venue hotel Novotel, attached to HICC. The hosted buyers have pre-scheduled appointments with exhibitors, using online diary.

“TTF Hyderabad was very well organised, a lot of travel trade players from hospitality, DMCs, STBS and NTOs had participated under the same roof making it convenient for corporates like us to set a network with them and review their varied products at the same time. The online meeting diary feature of TTF Hyderabad was a very effective tool it assisted me in making the appointments swiftly and on the go. The onsite one to one session with the sellers was informative and it went very well. I congratulate the organisers on the success of TTF Hyderabad,” stated Supratik Bhattacharya, General Manager – Admin Lead of Magma Fincorp Limited.

Cox and Kings participated as the Knowledge Partner with a large pavilion. They held an exclusive seminar to launch special packages to Dubai, Bahrain and Indonesia in association with the respective tourism boards and Garuda Indonesia Airlines. About 100 travel agents used the opportunity to network and solve their queries with the officials of tourism boards, airline and Cox & Kings during the seminar at TTF Hyderabad. The seminar also acted as a great contributor to the fastest growing outbound market.

Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings said, “Cox & Kings has one of the largest supplier networks in the world. Our strategic partnerships with tourism boards enable our trade partners to explore the destinations further and give the best value to the tourists. We are happy to have been associated with Indonesia Tourism, Dubai Tourism, Bahrain Tourism and Garuda Indonesia Airlines at TTF to bring diverse products to our Indian trade partners and clientele.”

A large number of travel lovers from Hyderabad and people from the nearby places visited the show and got a unique opportunity to explore various international and domestic destinations and book the best deals and packages for their next holiday.

“TTF in Hyderabad is positioned to be a leading travel trade show in South India, due to city’s infrastructure and strategic location in the centre of the region. So if there is one travel trade show in South India you cannot miss, TTF Hyderabad would be that,” said Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman and CEO, Fairfest Media Ltd. “HICC is an excellent exhibition facility within a hotel premises and that is the reason TTF Hyderabad is able to host buyers from various parts of the country, within the show venue. Contact time between buyers and sellers further increases, beyond the show floor, as many of the exhibitors also stay within the same hotel. It is already the largest travel trade show in the South and the next edition in 2019 will be even bigger and with many more features,” he added.

The first day of the show was reserved only for the travel trade and the second day was open for both travel trade and general visitors. The two day travel trade show had brought together state tourism boards, national tourist offices, hoteliers, airlines, tour operators, travel agents, online travel companies, railways, and other travel marketers under one roof.

With consistent support from the Ministry of Tourism of Government of India, State Tourism Boards, National Tourist Offices of several countries, thousands of private exhibitors and trade associations, TTF continues to be the widest platform providing opportunities for buyers and sellers from across the country to showcase their latest offerings and build long term business ties.

TTF is supported by Incredible India, TAAI, OTOAI, ATOAI, ADTOI, IATO, IAAI, SKAL INTERNATIONAL and ETAA.

West India editions of TTF will take place in Ahmedabad (September 7-9), Surat (September 14-16), Pune (September 28-30) and Mumbai (October 5-7). In 2019, TTF Chennai is scheduled from February 8-10 and TTF Bengaluru from February 15-17.