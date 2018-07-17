YRF’s Hichki to be shown at Belt and Road Film Week of Shanghai Film Festival

YRF’s Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki has won over audiences across India with its touching and positive story. Now, the film is set to impress on international platforms. This unusual, positive story about turning one’s weakness to a strength will screen at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. Hichki, with a stellar performance by Rani Mukerji, will be shown as part of The Belt and Road Week in China.

The Belt and Road Week is a one of it’s kind ambitious and global initiative initiated by Shanghai to cooperate and share quality films with universal appeal across thirty international film festivals. Some of the participants in this Week include the Talinn Black Nights Film Festival, the Cairo Film Festival and the Malaysian Film Festival. Movies that crossover to audiences effortlessly and bring stories that can entertain across nations and cultures are included in its line-up. That Hichki, a film that focuses on a determined teacher dealing with Tourette Syndrome, is part of it shows just how powerful the film’s message is.

Director, Siddharth Malhotra said, “I am absolutely looking forward to presenting Hichki at The Belt and Road Film Week at Shanghai International Film Festival. It’s a huge honour and a big opportunity and I am very grateful that they have included our film. I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause Hichki has brought us. Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory onscreen, and I think Hichki will take her to a whole new global audience.”

Hichki will be screened at Shanghai on June 16 as part of the festival’s opening day on Saturday. Siddharth will interact with press and members of audience after the screening here.