Benefits of Recycling Used Cooking Oil

Whether you are family-owned restaurant, one of the largest hotel chains in the country, the local hospital or anything in-between, you are bound to be using a lot of cooking oil in your daily operations. One problem that business owners run into is what they should do with the used cooking oil at day’s end.

One should not put down the used cooking oil down the drain or throw it away. Instead, used cooking oil can be recycled. Here are five reasons why you should consider recycling used cooking oil.

• Cooking oil can be recycled and converted into renewable diesel fuel. The used cooking oil can be used to heat homes or as fuels for transportation. Moreover, this recycled product is environment friendly and does not emit dangerous chemicals.

• Most times, used cooking oil can be used for the purpose of creating high quality fuel, which is called biodiesel. This is accomplished by chemically altering plant and animal fat. The resultant is a fuel source that acts similar to petroleum-based fuel.

• When oil is burnt, it continues to emit greenhouse gases. Biodiesels prevent greenhouse gases and waste from accumulating. It can give you a relief upon realizing that you are basically helping the environment by recycling the used cooking oil.

• Recycling used cooking oil is a great cost-effective strategy. Not only is recycled cooking oil cheaper than other energy sources, but it also nets you some income along the way.

• It is a huge mistake to put used cooking oil down the drain. Over time, the oil that is poured down the drain will build up inside the pipes and cause plumbing to back up. This can become a major safety and health hazard and cost you a lot of money to fix.

This collected grease is recycled into yellow grease which is another valuable product which is widely used in plastics, soaps, livestock feed and alternative fuel.

