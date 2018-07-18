Grade 5 Bolts – Available At Lightning Bolt And Supply, INC.

7/18/2018 – Many don’t realize, but when you need Grade 5 bolts, you are looking for medium strength carbon steel. Heat treated in a controlled atmosphere, these bolts can be identified by the three distinct marks located on the bolt head.

Grade 5 is specified under the Society of Automotive Engineers and is meant to be used for those applications requiring medium strength. Equivalent to the metric class 8.8 bolts, it is important to line up the right hardware if required to move from U.S. customary units (USC) to the metric system. The reason is that standards have been set in the manufacturing and when requested for a project, it is critical that the identified part has been implemented.

As noted above, Grade 5 bolts are made of medium carbon steel that has been quenched and tempered. The normal range size is from a quarter of an inch (¼) up to one and a half inches (1 ½). When it comes to the mechanical properties expected in this grading type, the following requirements are identified in Grade 5 bolts and should adhere to these standards:

Lightning Bolt & Supply has been servicing North America’s industrial fastener needs for over 25 years. Since then, our focus on the production of high quality parts at competitive pricing has allowed us to become an industry leader. Our niche in exotic high nickel alloy fasteners include materials such as: hastelloy, Inconel, monel, A-286, 904L, Alloy-20, duplex stainless as well as many additional alloys.

About The Author:-

http://lightningboltandsupply.com/grade-5-bolts.html

Grade 5 Bolts – is specified under the Society of Automotive Engineers and is meant to be used for those applications requiring medium strength. Grade 5 bolts are made of medium carbon steel that has been quenched and tempered. The normal range size is from a quarter of an inch (¼) up to one and a half inches (1 ½).

Contact Details:

Lightning Bolt & Supply Inc

10626 S Choctaw Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

225272-6200